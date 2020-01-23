App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tagore's 'Where the mind is without fear' with Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' strikes a chord among netizens

Four artistes from different disciplines have come together in “their hope for universal peace” with this composition

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Anti-CAA protestors holding placards with the words of Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' poem. (Image: Twitter)
Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act spreading and propping from unexpected cities and towns across India, a powerful fusion of Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge and Rabindranath Tagore’s Where The Mind Is Without Fear has emerged on the web.

Award-winning Sufi singer Sonam Kalra has created a soulful rendition of Faiz’s iconic, Hum Dekhenge, a poem that found itself in the cross hairs of right-wingers when students were seen reciting it during anti-CAA protests. After it caught the imagination of the people, the poem is being sung zealously by artistes to mark their protest against the contentious act.

Sonam’s composition finds the poem weaved in with the words of Rabindranath Tagore’s stirring poem, Where The Mind Is Without Fear, which has been given a rousing narration by Sunil Mehra.

Close

Four artistes from different disciplines have come together in “their hope for universal peace” with this composition.

Watch the video here:

The rendition is being enthusiastically appreciated by netizens, with one commenting on the YouTube video saying, “So beautiful! The blending of the two so seamlessly is a point in itself!”

Another one wrote, “Beautiful!!!! Evocative and needed as a reminder in these disturbing times. Thank you Sonam and the sufi gospel project! (sic)”

The video is swiftly going viral and had around 70,000 views on YouTube at the time of writing this article.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #Faiz Ahmed Faiz #Rabindranath Tagore

