Supreme Petrochemicals Q2 PAT seen up 21.5% YoY to Rs 154.4 cr: KR Choksey

Supreme Petrochem: Supreme Petrochem Q1 profit rises 29% to Rs 189 crore on healthy topline. The company clocked a 29.3% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 189 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, following healthy topline growth. Revenue grew by 41.7% YoY to Rs 1,485.4 crore during same period.

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Petrochemicals to report net profit at Rs 154.4 crore up 21.5% year-on-year (down 18.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,403.7 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 203.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

