Sumitomo Chemical Q3 PAT seen up 2,570.8% YoY to Rs. 58.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Paushak | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:139%, Budget 2018-19: 50%, Budget 2019-20: 33%, and Budget 20-21: 36%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 552 percent to Rs 3815.05 as of January 11, 2021.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Sumitomo Chemical to report net profit at Rs. 58.7 crore up 2,570.8% year-on-year (down 62.8 quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 633.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 153.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 47 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 116 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.