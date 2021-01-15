MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sumitomo Chemical Q3 PAT seen up 2,570.8% YoY to Rs. 58.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 633.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

January 15, 2021 / 05:29 PM IST
Paushak | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:139%, Budget 2018-19: 50%, Budget 2019-20: 33%, and Budget 20-21: 36%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 552 percent to Rs 3815.05  as of January 11, 2021.

Paushak | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:139%, Budget 2018-19: 50%, Budget 2019-20: 33%, and Budget 20-21: 36%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 552 percent to Rs 3815.05  as of January 11, 2021.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Sumitomo Chemical to report net profit at Rs. 58.7 crore up 2,570.8% year-on-year (down 62.8 quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 633.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 153.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 47 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 116 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close
 
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #chemicals #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Sumitomo Chemical
first published: Jan 15, 2021 05:29 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath has these 3 expectations from FM in Budget 2021

The Market Podcast | Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath has these 3 expectations from FM in Budget 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.