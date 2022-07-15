English
    Mahindra's Vikram Garga joined Apollo Tyres as regional group head - marketing

    Vikram Garga was vice-president and head of strategy, insights and analytics, and innovation at Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) before this move.

    July 15, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    Vikram Garga, regional group head, marketing, covering the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region.

    Vikram Garga, regional group head, marketing, covering the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region.

    Home-grown multinational tyre major Apollo Tyres has roped in Vikram Garga as its regional group head, marketing, covering the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region. He was the vice president and head of strategy, insights and analytics, and innovation at Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).

    The company said in a statement that Garga will handle marketing and product strategy for all product categories, dealer programmes, brand positioning and monitoring performance in conjunction with sales.

    “Vikram joins us in a senior leadership role for the region, and given his strong track record of providing strategic and operational leadership in FMCG and automotive industry, he would be a key asset for us going forward,” said Satish Sharma, the company's president for the APMEA region.

    At the other homegrown auto major M&M, Garga headed marketing for passenger vehicles and pick-ups and played a pivotal role in the relaunch of the Thar in 2020. He also led the company's digital marketing transformation as well as the new Mahindra SUV strategy. But Garga spent a large part of his career with Castrol, where he held roles such as global brand director for the commercial vehicle category.
    Storyboard18 is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:15 am
