Zomato's shares sale likely in tranches as lock-in for pre-IPO investors ends: Sources

Food delivery giant, Zomato, which was one of the first unicorns to list last year sees selling pressure on the bourses as one year lock-in period for pre-IPO investors comes to an end. Sources tell Moneycontrol that shares worth Rs 1,000 crore are up for sale immediately and investment bankers have been building a book for block deals.

Sources share with Moneycontrol that buyer interest is tepid and new investors may be ready to buy at a discount to current market price of Zomato shares.

Sources suggest, “There are multiple sellers and share sale could be in tranches”.

A source points out, investors considered insiders due to their large shareholding and board position are restricted from selling till 48 hours after the quarterly result announcement. So, selling by large investors may be later as per norms.

Zomato listed a year ago with an issue price of Rs 76/share and is trading around Rs 50-55/share levels.

Zomato spokesperson declined to comment on Moneycontrol’s query.

A source with direct knowledge shares, “Low buyer interest and a risk of supply pressure on share price could have restricted a large exit at the end of lock-in.”

Source also adds, “New buyers likely to seek comfort from Zomato on next share sale timeline to avert the stock fall immediately after their investment.”

Global meltdown in digital company valuations and jittery markets due to economic headwinds have dealt a blow to digital company share prices including Zomato.

Info Edge, Antfin, Alipay, Temasek, Uber are amongst the early investors in Zomato. Pre-IPO anchor investors who subscribed to 44% of the total IPO size included Tiger Global, Fidelity, Blackrock, JPMorgan. Anchor investors paid the price of Rs 76/share for Zomato.