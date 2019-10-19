Yes Bank, BHEL among 15 stocks that rose/fell the most in last week

After remaining volatile for the last couple of weeks, the Indian market found its momentum on the upside on the back positive of global and domestic data, which helped the Sensex and Nifty to gain 3 percent each for the week that ended on October 18.

Last week, the Sensex rose 1,171.3 points (up by 3.07 percent) to end at 39,298.38, while Nifty added 356.8 points (up by 3.15 percent) to end at 11,661.85.

FIIs remained net buyers in the last week as they bought equities worth Rs 3,213.17 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) also bought equities worth of Rs 2,184.81 crore.

On the global front, progress in the US-China trade talks and a step ahead for Brexit deal between the UK and EU also added fuel in the rally.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index gained 4.64 percent, S&P BSE Large-cap index rose 3.49 percent and the Small-cap Index was up 2.78 percent last week.

Here are the top 15 stocks which gained or fell the most in the last week:

Yes Bank | Up 29 percent

The private lender continued it rally for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, and ended at Rs 51.40 per share with a total gain of 29 percent in this week.

The stock continued to climb after a media reports suggesting industrialists Sunil Mittal and Sunil Munjal have expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the private lender.

However, the bank denied any such development and refusing to comment.

BHEL | up 26 percent

The government may consider bringing down its stake in state-owned BHEL and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), sources told CNBC Awaaz.

The stake in BHEL may be pared in tranches to 26 percent from 63.17 percent now.

An inter-ministerial group is expected to meet soon to discuss the stake sale.

Reliance Capital | Down 23 percent

Shares of Reliance Capital touched its 52-week low of Rs 12.40 after the company defaulted on the payment of interest on non-covertible debentures (NCDs).

The interest/principal obligations due of non-convertible debentures (ISIN-INE013A07G11) and (ISIN- INE013A077G2) on October 16 and 17 respectively are delayed, the company said in its release.

In September, CARE Ratings had downgraded the company's entire outstanding debt to default CARE D rating even though there were no overdues on principal or interest payment to any lender.

TVS Motor | Up 15 percent

The company has reported a 20 percent jump in its Q2FY20 standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore on the back of an improvement seen in its margins.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 211.31 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was down 13 percent at Rs 4,347.8 crore versus Rs 4,993.47 crore.

The company has reported a one-time gain at Rs 76 crore.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 10.8 percent at Rs 382 crore versus Rs 428.1 crore.

The EBITDA margin was up at 8.8 percent against 8.6 percent, YoY.

Total exports of the company grew by 6 percent to 2.11 lakh units, up from 1.99 lakh units.

Arihant Capital revised its rating to accumulate on the stock for a target price of Rs 513 for an upside of 17 percent.

Bajaj Consumer Care | Up 9 percent

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care rallied nearly 9 percent in the last week after its promoter offloaded stake through an open market transaction.

On October 15, promoter Bajaj Resources offloaded around 22 percent stake for Rs 628 crore. It sold 3,22,65,100 shares at an average price of Rs 194.56, according to exchange data.

Bajaj Resources held a 59.9 percent stake in Bajaj Consumer Care at the end of the September quarter.

Research house Macquarie has maintained an outperform call on the stock with a target at Rs 592 per share.

SBI Life Insurance | Up 10 percent

Shares of SBI Life Insurance zoomed to a record high of Rs 930 in the last week after Australia's IAG decided to sell its 26 percent stake in SBI General Insurance

SBI General is a joint venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and Insurance Australia Group (IAG).

SBI and IAG currently own 70 percent and 26 percent stake respectively.

Upon completion of the transaction, SBI will continue to hold 70 percent and Napean Opportunities LLP (an affiliate of Premji Invest) will hold 16.01 percent stake. The other shareholders would be WP Honey Wheat Investment, with 9.99 percent stake; PI Opportunities Fund-1 at2.35 percent and Axis New Opportunities AIF – I at 1.65 percent.

Emkay has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 991 and Prabhudas Lilladher also maintained buy rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 991.

Kokuyo Camlin | Up 17 percent

The company's Q2 net profit doubled at Rs 2 crore against Rs 1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, revenue of the company was down 3.9 percent at Rs 136.4 crore versus Rs 142 crore.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 31.9 percent at Rs 9.9 crore, while margin was up 190 bps at 7.2 percent.

Delta Corp | Up 10 percent

Radhakishan S Damani, the owner of Avenue Supermarts which operates retail chain D-Mart, bought a 1.53 percent stake in the company, as seen in the shareholding pattern for the September quarter on the exchanges.

Vermillion Peak Master Fund, which is registered with the US Security and Exchange Commission, also picked up 1.47 percent stake during the quarter.

Among others, HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund increased its stake in the company by 1.17 percent, Karst Peak Asia Master Fund 0.66 percent and LG Greater India Fund 0.25 percent, whereas Smallcap World Fund cut its shareholding by 1.68 percent and Gaoling Fund sold its entire stake during the quarter that ended in September.

Delta Corp's September quarter profit grew by 22.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 59 crore due to lower tax cost, but revenues fell 0.14 percent to Rs 200.8 crore as compared to the year-ago period.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 3.4 percent YoY to Rs 81.3 crore and margin expanded 140 bps to 40.5 percent in Q2.

Prime Focus | Up 238 percent

Shares of Prime Focus rose over 28 percent last week after the company's UK arm filed for an initial public offering (IPO).

DNEG said that it planned to publish a registration document that has been submitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority for approval and was considering an initial public offering of its ordinary shares, as per the company’s BSE release.

The offer will comprise £150 million worth of new shares and existing shares to be sold by certain shareholders.

DNEG intends to use the net proceeds from the issue of new shares to finance further growth plans and reduce net debt.

DLF | Up 16 percent

The company sold 376 ready-to-move-in luxury flats worth Rs 700 crore on the first day of the launch of its new housing project in Gurugram, even as the overall property market is facing a demand slowdown.

The company has launched the second phase of its luxury residential project Ultima.

"DLF took bookings worth more than Rs 700 crore on the first day itself. 376 units were allotted, which accounts to more than 75 percent of the total 504 units," the company said in a statement.

The second phase of this project comprises ready-to-move-in 3/4 bedroom apartments, priced at Rs 1.6 crore onwards.

KPR Mill | Up 8 percent

Share prices of KPR Mill added more than 8 percent in the last week after SEBI's approval for buyback of shares.

The company, on July 11, informed about its inability to go forward with the buyback proposal because of the increase in the amount of buyback obligation as according to the tax proposal in the Finance Bill 2019.

However, as per the latest amendment in the Tax Policy vide The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 No 15 dated September 20, the buyback announced prior to July 5 are exempted from the tax implication announced in Finance Bill 2019.

SEBI has informed that it may proceed with the buy-back offer as originally contemplated, the company added.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on October 24 to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter/half-year ended on September 30.

Birlasoft | Up 13 percent

Invacare Corporation and Birlasoft signed a multi‐year agreement wherein Birlasoft will deliver IT-as-a-Service to Invacare — the world's leading manufacturer of wheelchairs, bariatric equipment, disability scooters, respiratory products and other homecare products.

Birlasoft will build a new analytics platform and move the Invacare data centre to the cloud.

The company will implement a new Product Lifecyle Management system and Invacare customers will benefit from a new e-commerce portal to access products, spares and supplies.

Birlasoft will support Invacare in global implementation of SAP S/4HANA and associated SAP solutions, harmonizing business processes and information flows worldwide, it further added.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | up 10 percent

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on November 6, 2019, to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019 and declaration of interim dividend, if any.

The board also consider fund raising by way of issue of secured and/or unsecured bonds, in one or more tranches.

The rating committee of CARE Ratings has reaffirmed long-term rating at “CARE AA+” and perpetual debt at “CARE AA”, while short-term rating reaffirmed at “CARE A1+”.

Also, CRISIL reaffirmed the long-term rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance at “CRISIL AA+” and short-term rating reaffirmed at “CRISIL A1+”.

ARSS Infrastructure | Up 11 percent

The company received a Rs 76-crore order from Container Corporation of India.

The company’s joint venture, ARSS-BDPL, will construct handling platforms, railway tracks, truck parking areas, buildings and other ancillary facilities for IFFCO at MMLP Paradip, Odisha.

The work will have to be completed within 24 months from the 15th day after the date of issue of letter of acceptance.

Indoco Remedies | Up 11 percent

The company's clinical research organisation (CRO), AnaCipher, located at Hyderabad, successfully cleared the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with zero 483s.

The inspection was held from October 14 to 18.