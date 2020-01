Wockhardt share price gains 14% on DCGI approval for 2 new antibiotics

Wockhardt share price gained 14 percent intraday on January 16 after the pharma company received Indian regulatory approval for its two new antibiotics.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved EMROK (IV) and EMROK 0 (Oral), for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, including diabetic foot infections, and concurrent bacteraemia.

The new drug will target superbugs such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which is a leading cause of rising antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

"By virtue of its broad spectrum activity against widely prevalent pathogens, including MRSA, superior safety over the currently available anti-MRSA agents and its unique properties, I believe EMROK/EMROK-O has a strong potential to effectively address the unmet medical need of the clinicians in the country,” said Dr Habil Khorakiwala, founder-chairman Wockhardt Group.

At 1143 hours,Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 271.20, up Rs 12.15, or 4.69 percent, on the BSE.