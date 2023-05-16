Why this old private bank’s undemanding valuation deserves a look?

Highlights Quarter and year end on a strong note Advances growth and margin impressive Margin peaked out guiding to lower margin Deposits remain a challenge, efforts to improve deposits to worsen C/I ratio Guiding to stable RoA in FY24 riding on growth, traction in fees and lower credit cost Not a picture-perfect result but valuation undemanding Karur Vysya Bank (KVB, CMP: Rs 97.45 Market Cap: Rs 7,817 crore) has reported a decent Q4 thereby ending the year on a strong note. A momentum in loan growth,...
