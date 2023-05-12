Vedanta Q4 result: Net profit plunges 56% to Rs 2,634 crore, revenue down 5%

Representative Image

Vedanta Limited on May 12 reported a 56.3 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 2,634 crore in the March quarter against Rs 6,027 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company fell over 67 percent YoY to Rs 1,881 crore.

Revenue, too, dropped 5.4 percent to Rs 37,225 crore from Rs 39,342 crore in Q4 FY22. On the operating front, the company's EBITDA decreased 33.4 percent to Rs 8,754 crore.

"We have delivered the highest-ever free cash flow (pre-capex) of Rs 28,068 crore, enabling us to reinvest for business growth and provide our valued shareholders with attractive dividends," Vedanta chief executive officer Sunil Duggal said.

"We finalised 1,868 MW renewable power delivery agreements, which brings us one step closer towards becoming carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner."

Coming to segmental performance, revenue from zinc, lead and silver fell 4 percent to Rs 8,254 crore. Aluminium revenue was down 19.8 percent at Rs 12,396 crore, while copper and iron ore segments saw an uptick.

For FY23, the company has estimated a capex of $1.7 billion, higher than $1.2 billion this year.

The stock closed at Rs 275.10 on the National Stock Exchange, over 2 percent lower from the previous day.