App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jharkhand
INC+ : 43
BJP : 27

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vascon Engineers share price gains 7% on sale of land parcel in Pune

The sale deed was executed on December 17, 2019 and the entire consideration has been received.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vascon Engineers share price gained more than 7 percent intraday on December 23 after the company's joint venture partner concluded the sale of land parcel in Pune.

Ajanta Enterprises, 50 percent joint venture of the company has successfully concluded the sale of land parcel measuring approximately 8 acres for a total gross consideration of Rs 170 crore to a SPV of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd (Mapletree) situated at Kharadi, Pune.

The sale deed was executed on December 17, 2019, and the entire consideration has been received.

Close

Ajanta Enterprises has balance 8 lacs square feet of the development part of which is under progress.

related news

"We believe this is a significant achievement for the company as the proceeds will be utilized towards reducing high-cost debt and financing the growth. We are very excited and confident that our business is entering into the higher-growth trajectory," R Vasudevan, Chairman, Vascon Engineers.

At 11:57 hrs, Vascon Engineers was quoting at Rs 13.99, up Rs 0.09, or 0.65 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Vascon Engineers

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.