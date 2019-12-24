United Breweries share price gains 6% on potential Heineken offer

United Breweries share price gained nearly 6 percent intraday on December 24 as report stating that the Heineken is going to consider an open offer to increase the stake in the company.

Heineken is likely to launch a voluntary open offer for 10-15 percent stake in the company to strengthen control by hiking stake to over 51 percent, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting Sources.

Heineken is already the largest shareholder with a 46.7 percent stake in United Breweries and may look at higher board representation post the offer.

Vijay Mallya and other promoter entities collectively holding 11 percent.