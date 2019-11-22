App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ujjivan Financial Services share price up 3% as Macquarie raises target price to Rs 325

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 371.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 166.80 on June 4, 2019 and October 26, 2018, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ujjivan Financial Services share price gained 3.7 percent intraday on November 22 after Macquarie maintained its neutral rating and raised its target price to Rs 325 from Rs 260 per share.

Ujjivan SFB listing is imminent and pre-IPO deal values the company at 1.7 times estimated FY21 book value, the research house said, adding that the promoter stake sale/reverse merger is now a new monitorable.

At 11:03 hours, the stock was quoting Rs 301.80, up Rs 10.70, or 3.68 percent on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 371.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 166.80 on June 4, 2019 and October 26, 2018, respectively.

related news

Currently, it is trading 18.87 percent below its 52-week high and 80.7 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.