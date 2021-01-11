MARKET NEWS

Ujaas Energy stock hits upper circuit after Alpha Leon Enterprises buys 13.51 lakh shares

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
Ujaas Energy | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 13,51,280 equity shares in company at Rs 3.85 per share on the NSE. (Image: ujaas.com)

 
 
Ujaas Energy share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on January 11 after Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP picked up a stake in the company.

According to bulk deal data on NSE, Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 13,51,280 equity shares in the company at Rs 3.85 apiece.

The stock was trading at Rs 4.18, up Rs 0.19, or 4.76 percent at 0945 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4.18 and an intraday low of Rs 4.18. There were pending buy orders of 6,933,432 shares, with no sellers available.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge. It has been able to generate net cash - improving net cash flow for the last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Ujaas Energy
first published: Jan 11, 2021 10:01 am

