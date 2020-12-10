PlusFinancial Times
Ujaas Energy share price jumps 7% after New Berry Capitals buys 29 lakh shares

According to data available on NSE, New Berry Capitals Private Limited bought 29,08,132 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 3.15 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:25 AM IST
Ujaas Energy | CRISIL has downgraded its long term rating on the bank facilities of company to 'D' from 'B-/Negative. (Image: ujaas.com)

Ujaas Energy | CRISIL has downgraded its long term rating on the bank facilities of company to 'D' from 'B-/Negative. (Image: ujaas.com)

 
 
Ujaas Energy share price jumped over 7 percent at open on December 10 after New Berry Capitals Private Limited bought 29,08,132 shares.

According to data available on NSE, New Berry Capitals Private Limited bought 29,08,132 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 3.15 in a bulk deal on NSE.

The stock was trading at Rs 3.38, up Rs 0.23, or 7.30 percent at 09:26 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3.38 and an intraday low of Rs 3.20.

The company reported net loss to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Sales of the company declined 57.34 percent to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge. However, the stock is showing weak momentum: price below short, medium and long term averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages being bearish and technical indicators being neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Ujaas Energy
first published: Dec 10, 2020 09:59 am

