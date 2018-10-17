Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market is likely to see a strong start, following strong handover from Wall Street as well as Asian markets. In fact, SGX Nifty trends indicate a gap-up opening for D-Street.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, backed by a healthy start to September quarter earnings season, rising rupee and falling oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained nearly 300 points while the Nifty50 closed 72.30 points higher at 10,584.80 and made a small bullish candle on the daily charts.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Sobha with a stoploss of Rs 428 and target of Rs 460

Buy Bajaj Electricals with a stoploss of Rs 525 and target of Rs 550

Buy PVR with a stoploss of Rs 1325 and target of Rs 1380

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 770 and target of Rs 795

Buy Deepak Fertilsers with a stoploss of Rs 216 and target of Rs 230

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Adani Ports with a stoploss of Rs 325 and target of Rs 343

Buy ICICI Bank with a stoploss of Rs 315 and target of Rs 328

Buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 765 and target of Rs 795

Buy Petronet LNG with a stoploss of Rs 215 and target of Rs 235

Sell Tata Motors with a stoploss of Rs 188 and target of Rs 181

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stoploss of Rs 324 and target of Rs 340

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stoploss of Rs 1198 and target of Rs 1255

Buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 766 and target of Rs 799

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 1024 and target of Rs 1075

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.