Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market is likely to see a strong start, following strong handover from Wall Street as well as Asian markets. In fact, SGX Nifty trends indicate a gap-up opening for D-Street.
Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, backed by a healthy start to September quarter earnings season, rising rupee and falling oil prices.
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained nearly 300 points while the Nifty50 closed 72.30 points higher at 10,584.80 and made a small bullish candle on the daily charts.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Sobha with a stoploss of Rs 428 and target of Rs 460
Buy Bajaj Electricals with a stoploss of Rs 525 and target of Rs 550
Buy PVR with a stoploss of Rs 1325 and target of Rs 1380
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 770 and target of Rs 795
Buy Deepak Fertilsers with a stoploss of Rs 216 and target of Rs 230
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Adani Ports with a stoploss of Rs 325 and target of Rs 343
Buy ICICI Bank with a stoploss of Rs 315 and target of Rs 328
Buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 765 and target of Rs 795
Buy Petronet LNG with a stoploss of Rs 215 and target of Rs 235
Sell Tata Motors with a stoploss of Rs 188 and target of Rs 181
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy ICICI Prudential with a stoploss of Rs 324 and target of Rs 340
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stoploss of Rs 1198 and target of Rs 1255
Buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 766 and target of Rs 799
Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 1024 and target of Rs 1075Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.