Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com is of the view that one may buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 766 and target of Rs 799.

The market is likely to see a strong start, following strong handover from Wall Street as well as Asian markets. In fact, SGX Nifty trends indicate a gap-up opening for D-Street.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, backed by a healthy start to September quarter earnings season, rising rupee and falling oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained nearly 300 points while the Nifty50 closed 72.30 points higher at 10,584.80 and made a small bullish candle on the daily charts.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

related news

Buy Sobha with a stoploss of Rs 428 and target of Rs 460

Buy Bajaj Electricals with a stoploss of Rs 525 and target of Rs 550

Buy PVR with a stoploss of Rs 1325 and target of Rs 1380

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 770 and target of Rs 795

Buy Deepak Fertilsers with a stoploss of Rs 216 and target of Rs 230

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Adani Ports with a stoploss of Rs 325 and target of Rs 343

Buy ICICI Bank with a stoploss of Rs 315 and target of Rs 328

Buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 765 and target of Rs 795

Buy Petronet LNG with a stoploss of Rs 215 and target of Rs 235

Sell Tata Motors with a stoploss of Rs 188 and target of Rs 181

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stoploss of Rs 324 and target of Rs 340

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stoploss of Rs 1198 and target of Rs 1255

Buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 766 and target of Rs 799

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 1024 and target of Rs 1075

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 08:15 am

tags #Stocks Views

