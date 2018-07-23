App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com advises buying Raymond with a target Rs 780.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty after opening flat gained strength in the morning trade itself and reclaimed psychological 11,000-mark despite tepid global cues on Friday.

The index managed to hold the same level at close, forming small bullish candle on the daily charts and Doji Cross kind of pattern on the weekly scale.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remain volatile throughout the week which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. It appears like a cross or a plus sign.

Index has got stuck in between 10,923 to 11,078 zones from last eight trading sessions and requires a range breakout to commence the next leg of rally, experts said, adding the flat close on week on basis with a Doji candle which indicates a tug of war while decline is being bought in the market.

related news

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Raymond with a stoploss of Rs 805, target Rs 780

Sell United Breweries with a stoploss of Rs 1090, target Rs 1030

Sell Indian Bank with a stoploss of Rs 305, target Rs 300

Buy Hexaware with a stoploss of Rs 498, target Rs 515

Buy HCL Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 994, target Rs 1020

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stoploss of Rs 303, target Rs 318

Buy Dabur India with a stoploss of Rs 368, target Rs 378

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stoploss of Rs 274, target Rs 285

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stoploss of Rs 520, target Rs 508

Sell Capital First with a stoploss of Rs 489, target Rs 479

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell DCB Bank with a stoploss of Rs 164.5, target Rs 152

Sell Hero Motocorp with a stoploss of Rs 3421, target Rs 3290

Buy Bata India with a  stoploss of Rs 838, target Rs 885

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stoploss of Rs 506, target Rs 545

Buy Sun Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 551, target Rs 580

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 08:30 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.