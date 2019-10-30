Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggets selling United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1,305 and target of Rs 1,272.
The festive cheer continues on D-Street as both Sensex and Nifty50 broke above crucial resistance levels on October 29. The Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance level of 11,700-11,770 and is all set to make an attempt towards 12000 levels.Tax cut reports lifted market sentiment while the markets in the near-term are likely to be driven by earnings outcome and Auto volume numbers which will be a crucial indicator of revival in consumer spending.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 730 and target of Rs 755
Buy JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 229 and target of Rs 244
Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7,680 and target of Rs 7,800
Buy Motherson Sumi with stop loss at Rs 118 and target of Rs 130
Buy Tata Steel with stop loss at Rs 384 and target of Rs 402
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com
Buy Petronet LNG with stop loss at Rs 274 and target of Rs 292
Buy Balkrishna Industries with stop loss at Rs 840 and target of Rs 910
Buy Muthoot Finance with stop loss at Rs 689 and target of Rs 750
Buy Wipro with stop loss at Rs 251 and target of Rs 265
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with stop loss at Rs 1,405 and target of Rs 1,475
Buy Petronet LNG with stop loss at Rs 270 and target of Rs 294
Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 650 and target of Rs 692
Sell United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1,305 and target of Rs 1,272
