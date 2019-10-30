App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 08:31 AM IST

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggets selling United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1,305 and target of Rs 1,272.

The festive cheer continues on D-Street as both Sensex and Nifty50 broke above crucial resistance levels on October 29. The Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance level of 11,700-11,770 and is all set to make an attempt towards 12000 levels.

Tax cut reports lifted market sentiment while the markets in the near-term are likely to be driven by earnings outcome and Auto volume numbers which will be a crucial indicator of revival in consumer spending.
 On the global front, investors would eye the outcome of US Fed meet (scheduled for October 29-30) which will influence the market trend, and any developments on the trade talk front between the US and China.


Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 730 and target of Rs 755

Close

Buy JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 229 and target of Rs 244

Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7,680 and target of Rs 7,800

Buy Motherson Sumi with stop loss at Rs 118 and target of Rs 130

Buy Tata Steel with stop loss at Rs 384 and target of Rs 402

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy Petronet LNG with stop loss at Rs 274 and target of Rs 292

Buy Balkrishna Industries with stop loss at Rs 840 and target of Rs 910

Buy Muthoot Finance with stop loss at Rs 689 and target of Rs 750

Buy Wipro with stop loss at Rs 251 and target of Rs 265

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with stop loss at Rs 1,405 and target of Rs 1,475

Buy Petronet LNG with stop loss at Rs 270 and target of Rs 294

Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 650 and target of Rs 692

Sell United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1,305 and target of Rs 1,272

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 08:29 am

