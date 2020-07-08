Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 222 and Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 54.5, target at Rs 59.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to positive note with Asian markets trading mixed following further rise in coronavirus cases. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 27 points gain.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 550
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 384
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800
Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,450, target at Rs 6,800
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 422, target at Rs 472
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 623
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 563, target at Rs 623
Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 415, target at Rs 365
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 222
Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 54.5, target at Rs 59
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 579, target at Rs 620
Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 754Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.