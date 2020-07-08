App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 222 and Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 54.5, target at Rs 59.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to positive note with Asian markets trading mixed following further rise in coronavirus cases. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 27 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 550

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 384

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,450, target at Rs 6,800

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 422, target at Rs 472

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 623

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 563, target at Rs 623

Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 415, target at Rs 365

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 222

Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 54.5, target at Rs 59

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 579, target at Rs 620

Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 754

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 08:54 am

tags #Stocks Views

