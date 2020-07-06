App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target at Rs 2,850 and TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,250.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive Asian cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 100 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target at Rs 2,850

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,250

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 595

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 105

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 750, target at Rs 775

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 595

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,030, target at Rs 1,100

Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 575

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 99

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 499, target at Rs 518

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 18,790, target at Rs 19,500

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,125, target at Rs 1,195

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,200

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:09 am

