Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 325 and Prestige Estates with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 275.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 56 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 325

Buy Prestige Estates with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 275

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,025, target at Rs 1,075

Sell HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 835, target at Rs 800

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,140

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 687, target at Rs 710

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,180, target at Rs 2,250

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,310, target at Rs 1,360

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 171

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 08:56 am

