Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 56 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 325
Buy Prestige Estates with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 275
Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,025, target at Rs 1,075
Sell HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 835, target at Rs 800
Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,140
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 687, target at Rs 710
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,180, target at Rs 2,250
Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,310, target at Rs 1,360
Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 171Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.