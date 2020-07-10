Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 65 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 2,050

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target at Rs 3,420

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,910

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 355

Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 210

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 211

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 133, target at Rs 122

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 211, target at Rs 195

Buy GNFC with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 182

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 316, target at Rs 330

Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 458

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,925, target at Rs 2,000

Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 170

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​