Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 2,050 and Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target at Rs 3,420.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 65 points loss.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 2,050
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target at Rs 3,420
Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,910
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 355
Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 210
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 211
Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 133, target at Rs 122
Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 211, target at Rs 195
Buy GNFC with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 182
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 316, target at Rs 330
Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 458
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,925, target at Rs 2,000
Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 170
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.