Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat following mixed Asian cues as tensions between US and China escalated. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative bias for the index in India with a 12 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,045, target at Rs 1,100

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 192, target at Rs 206

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,080, target at Rs 1,140

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 356, target at Rs 338

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 109, target at Rs 97

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 469, target at Rs 498

Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 912, target at Rs 955

Sell Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,811, target at Rs 2,710

Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 55, target at Rs 60

