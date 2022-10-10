Titan Company: Show set to take on more sparkle

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Better-than-expected sales in Q2FY23 All the business segments, except eyewear, post strong double-digit growth in Q2 Festive outlook remains strong Among the preferred picks in the retail space Titan Company (CMP: Rs 2,731; Market cap: Rs 2,42,410 crore) is set to deliver better-than-expected growth in Q2FY23 as indicated by the pre-quarter update. The standalone business posted revenue growth of about 18 percent on a high base of Q2FY22, which had seen demand growing strongly on the pent-up...