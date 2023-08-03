English
    Titan Company: Margin miss in Q1; healthy long-term outlook

    While Titan's jewellery segment margins were affected in Q1 owing to aggressive discounts and as well as markdown on growth rates, the management is confident of margin recovery in subsequent quarters and has retained FY24 margin guidance

    Bharat Gianani
    August 03, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
    Titan Company: Margin miss in Q1; healthy long-term outlook

    Titan is one of the best consumer discretionary stocks with strong parentage and robust brand image

    Highlights Margin miss in Q1 Jewellery demand strong; eyeing continued market share gains Ramping up non-jewellery business Margins to improve Titan Company (Titan; CMP: Rs 2,964; market cap: Rs 263,162 crore) has reported margins that were lower than the Street expectations. Aggressive offers as well as planned mark-down on gold rates in view of the high volatility in gold prices affected margins in the key jewellery business. However, the Titan management is confident of margin improvement and has retained the FY24 EBIT (earnings before interest...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers