Titan Company: Margin miss in Q1; healthy long-term outlook

Titan is one of the best consumer discretionary stocks with strong parentage and robust brand image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Margin miss in Q1 Jewellery demand strong; eyeing continued market share gains Ramping up non-jewellery business Margins to improve Titan Company (Titan; CMP: Rs 2,964; market cap: Rs 263,162 crore) has reported margins that were lower than the Street expectations. Aggressive offers as well as planned mark-down on gold rates in view of the high volatility in gold prices affected margins in the key jewellery business. However, the Titan management is confident of margin improvement and has retained the FY24 EBIT (earnings before interest...