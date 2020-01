Themis Medicare share price rises 5% on order wins

Themis Medicare share price rose 5 percent intraday on January 22 as the pharma company started receiving orders for Feracrylum 1% Gel 15 gms.

The road transport and highways ministry had made it mandatory for Feracrylum 1% Gel 15 gms to be included in the first-aid kit for all vehicles coming out from the auto manufacturers.

A meeting of the company’s board of directors is to be held on February 7 to consider the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2019.

Also, the company is negotiating with various parties for utilising spare capacity for carrying out contract manufacturing of finished products.

At 1416 hours, Themis Medicare was quoting at Rs 378, up Rs 18, or 5 percent, on the BSE. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.