you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Themis Medicare share price rises 5% on order wins

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is to be held on February 7.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Themis Medicare share price rose 5 percent intraday on January 22 as the pharma company started receiving orders for Feracrylum 1% Gel 15 gms.

The road transport and highways ministry had made it mandatory for Feracrylum 1% Gel 15 gms to be included in the first-aid kit for all vehicles coming out from the auto manufacturers.

A meeting of the company’s board of directors is to be held on February 7 to consider the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2019.

Also, the company is negotiating with various parties for utilising spare capacity for carrying out contract manufacturing of finished products.

At 1416 hours, Themis Medicare was quoting at Rs 378, up Rs 18, or 5 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 02:47 pm

