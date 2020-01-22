Themis Medicare share price rises 5% on order wins

Themis Medicare share price rose 5 percent intraday on January 22 as the pharma company started receiving orders for Feracrylum 1% Gel 15 gms.

The road transport and highways ministry had made it mandatory for Feracrylum 1% Gel 15 gms to be included in the first-aid kit for all vehicles coming out from the auto manufacturers.

A meeting of the company’s board of directors is to be held on February 7 to consider the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2019.

Also, the company is negotiating with various parties for utilising spare capacity for carrying out contract manufacturing of finished products.