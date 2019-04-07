Tata Motors, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Zenith Fibres among 10 stocks which moved the most last week

The benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the range bound last week ahead of the earning session and the Lok Sabha election 2019 starting next week.

The market remained positive for the first two days of the week while Skymet’s below normal monsoon prediction and the RBI meet outcome put some pressure on the indices.

In the last week, the S&P BSE Largecap Index rose 0.35 percent, while S&P BSE Midcap index and Smallcap Index added 0.19 percent and 0.12 percent respectively.

Among the sectors, Nifty metal index has outperformed other sectoral indices with gains of 2.9 percent. Nifty media underperformed as it shed 2.2 percent during the week.

Here are 10 stocks which moved the most during last week:

Lupin | Up 6.7 percent

The company received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Pithampur (Unit-3) facility. The inspection was conducted between October 8, 2018 and October 18, 2018.

The said unit is involved in the manufacture of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDis), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPis) and Topical Formulations for the regulated markets.

It also announced the successful completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its Lupin Bioresearch Centre (LBC) without any observations. This is the fifth successive inspection without any 483 observations, indicating superior quality compliance maintained at this global bioresearch facility.

Godrej Properties | Up 20 percent

The company has entered into a joint venture with a renowned developer to develop a 4.25 acres sea-facing property in the prime suburban micro-market of Bandra West, Mumbai.

The project will offer approximately 1 lakh square meters (approximately 1.1 million square feet) of saleable area and will be developed as a luxury residential project, it added.

Also, the company announced the addition of a new residential project in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

The project, which is spread across 5 acres, will offer approximately 47,000 square meters (approximately 0.50 million square feet) of saleable area comprising mainly modern residential apartments of various configurations.

The company has increased its equity stake in Wonder Space Properties from 25.1 percent to 96.03 percent by acquiring equity shares from Shubh Properties Cooperatief U.A.

Wonder Space Properties is engaged in the construction and development of land situated in NCR.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Up 31 percent

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank rallied 31 percent in last week amid reports of a merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Later yesterday, the company considered and approved a scheme of amalgamation between lndiabulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Cyient | Down 8 percent

The company delayed a delivery order worth USD 5 million due to issues related to regulatory clearances.

"We see a decline in January-March revenues due to order delay and see marginal QoQ growth of 1-2 percent in services," the company said in its exchange disclosure.

The company also revealed that it had bought back 2,650,570 equity shares of face value Rs 5 during FY19.

Tata Motors | Up 18 percent

Tata Motors commercial and passenger vehicles business sales in the domestic market for FY19 (April 2018 - March 2019), grew by 16 percent with 6,78,486 units as compared to 5,86,507 units over the same period Last year.

However, in March 2019, the company witnessed its sales drop by 1 percent to 68,709 units against 69,409 units sold in March 2018, as weak consumer sentiments continued.

Tera Software | Up 25 percent

Tera Software has bagged a work contract worth Rs 422.85 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL) for which the company was the L1 bidder.

The company has signed an agreement with OPTCL for the aforesaid work contract for survey, planning, design, engineering, manufacturing, insurance, supply (including spares supply items) and installation, delivery at site, end to end integration, testing & commissioning of OFC (Aerial) GPON Network and Technical Specification evaluation work in the state of Odisha.

Zenith Fibres | Down 18 percent

The company board approved a buyback of upto 5.5 lakh equity shares (12.44 percent) at a price of Rs 55 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 3.02 crore through the Tender Offer on a proportionate basis from the shareholders as on the record date.

Everest Organics | Up 36 percent

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company said Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) had inspected its facility for pollution control issues and, after careful consideration of the material facts, issued permanent revocation of closure order.

Welspun Corp | Up 7 percent

Welspun Corp announced value unlocking of approximately Rs 940 crore through the divestment of its plate and coil mill division (PCMD) and its 43 MW power division.

The sale consideration for PCMD is Rs 848.5 crore, and closing adjustments pertaining to net current assets as of closing date (expected to be approximately Rs 25 crore), taking the total expected consideration to Rs 873.5 crore. The 43 MW power division is being sold at Rs 66.9 crore.

By selling these non-core assets, the company is expected to move towards an asset-light model, thus achieving improvement in its profitability ratios and return ratios.

Kamdhenu | Up 22 percent

The company installed all requisite machinery to increase the capacity of its own steel plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan from 72000 MT to 156000 MT per annum.

Also, it has completed the commissioning of new a plant and machinery. The enhanced production level will be achieved in due course as per stabilizing of entire machinery and new software.