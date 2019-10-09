App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Talwalkars Healthclubs hits 52-week low on interest payment default

The company is in discussion with its bankers for restructure of its debt obligations, company said in the release.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Talwalkars Healthclubs touched its 52-week low of Rs 4.48, falling nearly 5 percent intraday on October 9 after the company defaulted on payment of interest and principal amount.

The company has defaulted on interest payment worth Rs 2.38 crore and principal of Rs 25 crore of loan taken from Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The company's total amount of borrowings from banks/financial institutions stood at Rs 463.15 crore.

Close

Talwalkars is in discussion with its bankers for restructuring its debt obligations, the company said in the release.

At 0952 hrs, Talwalkars Healthclubs was quoting at Rs 4.48, down Rs 0.23, or 4.88 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 10:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.