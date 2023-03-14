English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Surya Roshni shares rise 3% on bagging Rs 96-cr steel pipes order

    The order is to be executed within 8.5 months.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
    Surya Roshni

    Surya Roshni

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Surya Roshni climbed over 3 percent in the early trade on March 14 after the company said it had received an order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for supply of 3LPE-coated steel pipes.

    The order worth Rs 96.39 crore is for HPCL’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The order is to be executed within 8.5 months.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 9:28am, Surya Roshni was quoting at Rs 668.80, up Rs 11.60, or 1.77 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 741.25 and 52-week low of Rs 336.05 on March 6, 2023 and August 16, 2022, respectively.

    It is trading 9.77 percent below its 52-week high and 99.02 percent above its 52-week low.

    The share price rose 33 percent in the last three months, while added 81 percent in the last nine months.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Surya Roshni
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 09:56 am