Surya Roshni shares rise 3% on bagging Rs 96-cr steel pipes order

Surya Roshni

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Surya Roshni climbed over 3 percent in the early trade on March 14 after the company said it had received an order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for supply of 3LPE-coated steel pipes.

The order worth Rs 96.39 crore is for HPCL’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The order is to be executed within 8.5 months.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 9:28am, Surya Roshni was quoting at Rs 668.80, up Rs 11.60, or 1.77 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 741.25 and 52-week low of Rs 336.05 on March 6, 2023 and August 16, 2022, respectively.

It is trading 9.77 percent below its 52-week high and 99.02 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 33 percent in the last three months, while added 81 percent in the last nine months.