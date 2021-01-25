Subscribe to Stove Kraft: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey IPO report on Stove Kraft

Stove Kraft is one of the largest Kitchen appliance suppliers in India. The company manufactures and sells kitchen solutions under the brand name of "Pigeon" and "Gilma" brands and planning to manufacture value, premium, and semi-premium kitchen supplies under the "Black + Decker" brand. Its product portfolio has 660+ kitchen solutions including cookware, cooking appliances, household utilities, and others. In 2019, it also started manufacturing Pigeon LED products. Under the "Pigeon" brand, it has 651 distributors in 27 states and 5 union territories and 12 distributors for exports and under the "Gilma" brand, it has 65 stores across 4 states and 28 cities. It distributes its products in the Indian market and also exports them to countries like the USA, Mexico, Kenya, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Bahrain, Kuwait, etc. Stove Kraft has manufacturing facilities at Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh). All Pigeon and Gilma branded appliances are manufactured at its Bengaluru unit and the Baddi facility focuses on Oil Company Business (OCB) to manufacture products like LPG stoves, inner lid cooker, etc.

Valuation and Outlook

We believe that current price band is undervalued, looking at the growth potential in the company we anticipate listing gains and give a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating to Stove Kraft IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.