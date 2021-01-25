MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Stove Kraft: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Stove Kraft. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on January 25, 2021.

January 25, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey IPO report on Stove Kraft


Stove Kraft is one of the largest Kitchen appliance suppliers in India. The company manufactures and sells kitchen solutions under the brand name of "Pigeon" and "Gilma" brands and planning to manufacture value, premium, and semi-premium kitchen supplies under the "Black + Decker" brand. Its product portfolio has 660+ kitchen solutions including cookware, cooking appliances, household utilities, and others. In 2019, it also started manufacturing Pigeon LED products. Under the "Pigeon" brand, it has 651 distributors in 27 states and 5 union territories and 12 distributors for exports and under the "Gilma" brand, it has 65 stores across 4 states and 28 cities. It distributes its products in the Indian market and also exports them to countries like the USA, Mexico, Kenya, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Bahrain, Kuwait, etc. Stove Kraft has manufacturing facilities at Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh). All Pigeon and Gilma branded appliances are manufactured at its Bengaluru unit and the Baddi facility focuses on Oil Company Business (OCB) to manufacture products like LPG stoves, inner lid cooker, etc.


Valuation and Outlook


We believe that current price band is undervalued, looking at the growth potential in the company we anticipate listing gains and give a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating to Stove Kraft IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #Stove Kraft #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jan 25, 2021 01:21 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.