Subscribe to Nazara Technologies: Angel Broking

Angel Broking has come out with its report on Nazara Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 16, 2021.

March 17, 2021
 
 
Nazara Technologies Ltd. is the leading India based diversified gaming and sports media platform with presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, and offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning systems including World Cricket Championship (WCC) and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.



At current levels the stock is trading at EV/Sales of 11.6xFY20 revenues and we recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating to the IPO given strong growth potential for the company.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

