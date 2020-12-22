MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Antony Waste Handling Cell: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Antony Waste Handling Cell. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 19, 2020

December 22, 2020 / 12:12 PM IST
 
 
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Antony Waste Handling Cell.


One of the key players in municipal solid waste (MSW) management, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. (Antony Waste), is planning to raise up to Rs. 3,000mn through an IPO, which opens on 21st Dec. and close on 23rd Dec. 2020. The price band is Rs. 313 - 315 per share. The issue is combination of fresh and OFS. Antony Waste will not receive any proceeds from OFS. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, around Rs. 400mn will be utilized to part- finance its waste-to- energy (WTE) project for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Another, Rs. 385mn will be used to reduce the consolidated borrowings by the company. Through OFS issue, selling investors will be partially offloading their stake in the company. This is the second attempt of the company in 2020, to get listed on the exchanges. In Mar. 2020, it came up with an IPO, but following tepid investor response and extremely weak markets, it was not successful in concluding the issue.


Valuation and Outlook


Considering the macros of the sector, demanded valuations and concerns on the receivables, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Antony Waste Handling Cell #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 22, 2020 12:12 pm

