Strides Pharma to export antiviral tablets for COVID-19, share price rises 11%

Strides Pharma Science share price rose 11 percent intraday on April 29 after the company commenced export of Favipiravir Antiviral tablets.

The company has developed and commercialised Favipiravir Antiviral tablets.

The product is a generic version of Avigan of Toyama Chemical, Japan.

Favipiravir is an antiviral medication that was initially developed to treat influenza in Japan. The drug has demonstrated positive outcomes, including a reduction in the duration of COVID-19 and improved lung conditions for the patients.

The company has developed Favipiravir tablets in 400mg and 200mg strengths for convenient dosage administration.

The product is currently being exported to GCC countries to treat patients under their treatment program forCOVID-19.

The company will also immediately apply to Indian Drug Authorities to commence necessary studies and make the drug available to Indian patients expeditiously.

At 09:57 hrs, Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 413.95, up Rs 39.70, or 10.61 percent on the BSE.