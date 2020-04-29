App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma to export antiviral tablets for COVID-19, share price rises 11%

The company has developed Favipiravir tablets in 400mg and 200mg strengths for convenient dosage administration.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science share price rose 11 percent intraday on April 29 after the company commenced export of Favipiravir Antiviral tablets.

The company has developed and commercialised Favipiravir Antiviral tablets.

The product is a generic version of Avigan of Toyama Chemical, Japan.

Close

Favipiravir is an antiviral medication that was initially developed to treat influenza in Japan. The drug has demonstrated positive outcomes, including a reduction in the duration of COVID-19 and improved lung conditions for the patients.

related news

The company has developed Favipiravir tablets in 400mg and 200mg strengths for convenient dosage administration.

The product is currently being exported to GCC countries to treat patients under their treatment program forCOVID-19.

The company will also immediately apply to Indian Drug Authorities to commence necessary studies and make the drug available to Indian patients expeditiously.

At 09:57 hrs, Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 413.95, up Rs 39.70, or 10.61 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 10:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.