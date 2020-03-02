SPML Infra share price rises 3% on water-supply order win

SPML Infra share price rose 3 percent intraday on March 2 after the company announced receiving a Rs 546.96-crore order from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

"We are very happy to receive this latest order in the domain of bulk water-supply to provide reliable, sustainable and safe drinking water. Keeping the people in mind, we will be able to deliver appropriate drinking water solutions to the millions of residents in Bengaluru," SPML Infra Chairman Subhash Sethi said.

At 10:43 hours, SPML Infra was quoting at Rs 9.25, up Rs 0.27, or 3.01 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 37.05 on March 18, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 6.32 and October 18, 2019.

It is trading 75.95 percent below its 52-week high and 40.98 percent above its 52-week low.