SpiceJet gains 5% on plans to launch 8 new international flights

Shares of SpiceJet gained as much as 5 percent intraday on June 26, a day after the low-cost carrier said it would launch eight new daily international flights from Mumbai and Delhi in July.

"SpiceJet will service Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi with daily non-stop flights," SpiceJet said in its regulatory filing.

The airline will use its 168-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft on all these routes.

According to the BSE release, flights to Dhaka and Jeddah will begin from the last week of July, while the flight to Riyadh will start on August 15.

The airline currently operates 597 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 53 domestic and 9 international locales.

At 0952 hrs, SpiceJet was quoting Rs 130.85, up 4.51 percent on the BSE.