Slideshow | Brokerages bullish on these 6 stocks for double-digit returns

Brokerage house expect these stocks to give 19-88 percent returns

Bears maintained their stronghold on D-Street for the seventh consecutive on March 2. After trading in the positive territory for the majority of the session, benchmark indices witnessed flash sell-off in the last hour of trading after two new cases of coronavirus emerged in India. Nifty slipped below 11,150 levels and Sensex ended below 38,150. In the last 7 sessions, Nifty has wiped out nearly 1,000 points and Sensex has lost over 3,000 points. Here are six stocks brokerages are betting on after the recent correction: