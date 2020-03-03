App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 12:47 PM IST

Slideshow | Brokerages bullish on these 6 stocks for double-digit returns

Brokerage house expect these stocks to give 19-88 percent returns

Bears maintained their stronghold on D-Street for the seventh consecutive on March 2. After trading in the positive territory for the majority of the session, benchmark indices witnessed flash sell-off in the last hour of trading after two new cases of coronavirus emerged in India. Nifty slipped below 11,150 levels and Sensex ended below 38,150. In the last 7 sessions, Nifty has wiped out nearly 1,000 points and Sensex has lost over 3,000 points. Here are six stocks brokerages are betting on after the recent correction:

KSB | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 652 | Target: Rs 795 | Upside: 22 percent
KSB | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 652 | Target: Rs 795 | Upside: 22 percent

Ajanta Pharma | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,392 | Target: Rs 1,655 | Upside: 19 percent

Mahindra CIE | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 122 | Target: Rs 191 | Upside: 56 percent
Mahindra CIE | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 122 | Target: Rs 191 | Upside: 56 percent

Ipca Laboratories | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,435 | Target: Rs 1,826 | Upside: 27 percent
Ipca Laboratories | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,435 | Target: Rs 1,826 | Upside: 27 percent

UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,155 | Target: Rs 5,480 | Upside: 32 percent
UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,155 | Target: Rs 5,480 | Upside: 32 percent

Coal India | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 169 | Target: Rs 319 | Upside: 88 percent
Coal India | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Ratting: Buy | LTP: Rs 169 | Target: Rs 319 | Upside: 88 percent

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 12:47 pm

