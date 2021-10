October 18, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

Credit Suisse on HCL Technologies

Credit Suisse has kept outperform rating on HCL Technologies and raised the target price to Rs 1,450 per share.

The revenue growth & margins dragged by P&P, while order book is healthy.

Credit Suisse increases FY22-24 EPS estimates by 1-4%, while retained double-digit growth & 19-21% EBIT margin guidance.

HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,225.75, down Rs 25.15, or 2.01 percent.