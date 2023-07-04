Senco Gold IPO: Will it glitter on the bourses?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Largest player in east India, with a rich legacy Fresh money raised to fund growth Huge opportunity to gain share from unorganised segment IPO valued at 14x FY23 P/E Senco Gold Ltd (SGL), the largest organised jewellery player in east India, is set to strengthen its presence by expanding store network. The company is launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with this as one of the objectives. The company focuses on lightweight jewellery, and with a rich brand legacy, loyal customer base and varied...