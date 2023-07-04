English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Senco Gold IPO: Will it glitter on the bourses?

    Senco Gold focuses on lightweight jewellery and has a strong brand reputation and track record. IPO valuations are at a steep discount to comparable listed peers

    Bharat Gianani
    July 04, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    Senco Gold IPO: Will it glitter on the bourses?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Largest player in east India, with a rich legacy Fresh money raised to fund growth Huge opportunity to gain share from unorganised segment IPO valued at 14x FY23 P/E Senco Gold Ltd (SGL), the largest organised jewellery player in east India, is set to strengthen its presence by expanding store network. The company is launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with this as one of the objectives. The company focuses on lightweight jewellery, and with a rich brand legacy, loyal customer base and varied...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets hit the sweet spot

      Jul 3, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: SCO meet to advance India’s political agenda, should investors sell equities,...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica 

      Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

      Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US ties

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers