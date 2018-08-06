App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Redington with a target Rs 98, says Dinesh Rohira

We have a sell recommendation for Redington India which is currently trading at Rs. 104.20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

Redington India continued to consolidate on its long-term price chart, slipping below a price band of Rs 158 levels to form multiple low levels over sustain selling pressure.

Last week the scrip slipped below a long-term moving average level to touch 52-weeks low and thus indicating a sustained pressure on selling regime. Further, the volume support continued to remain subdued over a negative trajectory.

The price chart continued to indicate consolidation phase with a formation of bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart post-breach below important average level.

Further, the secondary momentum trend continued to indicate negative signal with RSI slipping below at 34 coupled with the bearish outlook from MACD trend.

The scrip is facing a resistance at Rs 128 levels and crucial support at Rs 95 levels. We have a sell recommendation for Redington India which is currently trading at Rs 104.20.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 10:40 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.