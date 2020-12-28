MARKET NEWS

Sakthi Sugars shares up over 6% despite defaulting on debt repayment

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 13.57 and 52-week low Rs 5 on 09 April, 2020 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 11:49 AM IST
 
 
Sakthi Sugars share price added over 6 percent intraday on December 28 even after the company defaulted on repayment of principal and payment of interest.

On November 25, the company had informed that it has defaulted on repayment of principal and payment of interest aggregating to Rs 2.16 crore.

The company has defaulted for repayment of principal of Rs 1.25 crore and interest of Rs 0.91 crore aggregating to Rs 2.16 crore to the lender Edelweiss Asset Reconsturction Company.

The total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks/FIs stood at Rs 1241.36 crore, company said.

At 11:31 hrs Sakthi Sugars was quoting at Rs 10.60, up Rs 0.55, or 5.47 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 21.89 percent below its 52-week high and 112 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 28, 2020 11:48 am

