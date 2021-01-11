MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sadbhav Engineering share price gains 3% on bagging Rs 780-crore metro rail contract

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 142 on January 20, 2020 and and 52-week low of Rs 23.40 on April 9, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sadbhav Engineering share price gained over 3 percent after the company bagged a Rs 779.73-crore contract from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

The project includes construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct from Kadarsha Ni Nal to Dream City deadend including a ramp for depot entry near Dream City and 10 stations for Surat Metro Rail project.

The construction period will be 30 months from date of issuance of letter of acceptance, which is January 8.

At 1205 hours, Sadbhav Engineering was quoting at Rs 63.30, up Rs 1.15, or 1.85 percent, on the BSE.

sadbhav

Close
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 142 on January 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 23.40 on April 9, 2020. It is trading 55.42 percent below its 52-week high and 170.51 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Sadbhav Engineering
first published: Jan 11, 2021 12:25 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.