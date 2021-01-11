Sadbhav Engineering share price gains 3% on bagging Rs 780-crore metro rail contract

live bse live

Sadbhav Engineering share price gained over 3 percent after the company bagged a Rs 779.73-crore contract from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

The project includes construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct from Kadarsha Ni Nal to Dream City deadend including a ramp for depot entry near Dream City and 10 stations for Surat Metro Rail project.

The construction period will be 30 months from date of issuance of letter of acceptance, which is January 8.

At 1205 hours, Sadbhav Engineering was quoting at Rs 63.30, up Rs 1.15, or 1.85 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 142 on January 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 23.40 on April 9, 2020. It is trading 55.42 percent below its 52-week high and 170.51 percent above its 52-week low.