RIL receives Rs 13,150.7 crore as the first call on partly paid-up equity shares

Reliance Industries (RIL) received Rs 13,150.7 crore as the first call on partly paid-up equity shares.

The company, till May 31, 2021, received Rs 13,150.7 crore on first call representing around 99 percent of the total amount due, the company said in the regulatory filing.

The company had fixed May 12, 2021 as the record date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares (Eligible Shareholders) who shall be liable to pay the money on the First Call.

The company had allotted 42,26,26,894 – Rs 2.50 paid-up equity shares on rights basis last year.

"The holders of the aforesaid partly paid-up equity shares, whose names appeared on the Register of Members as on May 12, 2021 (the Record Date), were required to pay the First Call amount of Rs 314.25 per equity share (comprising Rs 2.50 towards face value and Rs 311.75 towards securities premium) between Monday, May 17, 2021 and Monday, May 31, 2021 (both days inclusive), company said.

The aggregate amount payable by these shareholders towards First Call was Rs 13,281.05 crore, while the company received Rs 13,150.70 crore representing around 99 percent of the amount due on First Call (until May 31).

The company has completed the corporate action for credit of 41,77,93,830 - Rs 5 paid-up equity shares. These 41,77,93,830 - Rs 5 paid-up equity shares have been listed and would be available for trading on the Stock Exchanges with effect from June 10, 2021, it added.

On June 9, Reliance Industries share price closed at Rs 2,174.75, down Rs 39.95, or 1.80 percent on the BSE.

: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.