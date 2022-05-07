English
    Reliance Industries: Operating leverage in digital services lifts Q4FY22 performance

    RIL’s retail business posted its best ever quarterly revenues, Jio’s Ebitda margin was at an all-time high and its oil to chemicals segment also performed well

    Bharat Gianani
    Nitin Sharma
    Sachin Pal
    Anubhav Sahu
    May 07, 2022 / 12:05 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,621; Mcap: Rs 17,72,959 crore) Q4 performance was aided  by a sequential improvement in its Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segment along with its new age businesses of retail and digital services. The highlight of the quarter was its retail business that posted its best ever quarterly revenues, even surpassing the seasonally strong festival-led Q3FY22 quarter performance. This is despite the March 2022 quarter being affected by the Omicron wave of COVID-19. Jio too posted a very...

