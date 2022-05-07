Reliance Industries: Operating leverage in digital services lifts Q4FY22 performance

reliance_1_250_10800495

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,621; Mcap: Rs 17,72,959 crore) Q4 performance was aided by a sequential improvement in its Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segment along with its new age businesses of retail and digital services. The highlight of the quarter was its retail business that posted its best ever quarterly revenues, even surpassing the seasonally strong festival-led Q3FY22 quarter performance. This is despite the March 2022 quarter being affected by the Omicron wave of COVID-19. Jio too posted a very...