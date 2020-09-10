Reliance Industrial Infra stock jumps 8% after Share India Securities buys 1.37 lakh shares

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure share price jumped over 8 percent intraday on September 10 after Share India Securities bought 1,37,803 shares of the company at Rs 387.65 per share.

According to data available on NSE, Share India Securities bought 1,37,803 shares of the company at Rs 387.65 per share.

Grow Well Investments also bought 1,33,308 shares at Rs 388.42 per share.

The stock was trading at Rs 422.50, up Rs 32.25, or 8.26 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 429 and an intraday low of Rs 394.

It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.13 times and was trading with volumes of 67,352 shares, compared to its five day average of 24,358 shares, an increase of 176.51 percent.