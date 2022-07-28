English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Tata Steel; target of Rs 975: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 975 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Steel


    TATA steel (TATA) reported strong set of Q1FY23 earnings. EBITDA remained flat QoQ at Rs149.7bn (down 7% YoY), above our/consensus estimates (CE) by 16%/20%. The beat was largely due to stronger than expected margins in Tata steel Europe (TSE). Domestic steel prices fell sharply by ~25% in last couple of months due to slump in global demand, elevated inventory and subdued recovery in Chinese demand. We see further fall in prices in wake of sharp decline in coking coal prices, destocking and weak demand. Though margins are expected to come off sharply by 35-40% QoQ in Q2FY23, still the levels are far higher than sustained low margins in down cycle. We expect that it would take couple of quarters for margins to bottom-out due to 1) weak demand in US & Europe, 2) concerns on high inflation and 3) uncertain market conditions in China. Stock has come-off sharply, because of combination of factors including export duty imposed by Govt of India.


    Outlook


    However, margins way above historical averages in both India and Europe, challenging macro environment and limited upside drives our negative view on stock. Maintain Reduce rating with TP of Rs975, EV/EBITDA of 5x FY24e.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Steel - 270722 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce #Tata Steel
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.