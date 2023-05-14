English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Sapphire Foods; target of Rs 1000: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Sapphire Foods with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 14, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Sapphire Foods

    Sapphire’s Q4FY23 performance was operationally weak, largely led by moderating SSSG. While the India revenue grew by 23%, led by store addition, SSSG was weak for both KFC (+2%) and PH (-4%) on account of a tough demand environment. The impact on operating margins was more profound (more so for the weaker franchise like PH) as weak SSSG led to negative oplev. KFC/ PH ROM fell 110bps/ 530bps QoQ to 19/8.6%. Notwithstanding near-term weakness, the management has maintained its medium-term guidance of 5-7% SSSG growth and doubling store count (over 3-4 years). In the near term, we expect pressure on margins for QSR companies to sustain due to decelerating discretionary spending.


    Outlook

    We maintain our EPS estimates and value Sapphire at 50x P/E on Jun’25 EPS to arrive at a TP of INR 1,000. Maintain REDUCE.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sapphire Foods - 13 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce #Sapphire Foods
    first published: May 14, 2023 10:43 pm