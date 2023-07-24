English
    Reduce RBL Bank; target of Rs 200: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended reduce rating on RBL Bank with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated July 24, 2023.

    July 24, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on RBL Bank

    RBL Bank (RBL) reported a mixed Q1FY24 with strong loan growth, contained opex and steady 1% RoA though deposit growth was flattish and NIM declined QoQ. Asset quality was broadly stable with overall reduction in gross slippages though credit card slippages inched up. Opex growth is likely to increase, which could create pressure on cost-toincome ratio in coming quarters. We estimate RoAs at ~0.9% each for FY24E/FY25E with single-digit RoE.

    Outlook

    We raise our target price to INR 200 (vs INR 170 earlier) valuing the bank at ~0.8x FY25E ABV (vs 0.7x earlier). Post a sharp 28% rise in the stock price in last ~1 month, we downgrade it to REDUCE (from Hold earlier).

    RBL Bank - 24 -07 - 2023 - isc

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 02:04 pm

