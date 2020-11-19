PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce ONGC; target of Rs 70: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on ONGC with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated November 18, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on ONGC


Despite production cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC countries, we expect oil prices to remain at USD 36/41 per barrel in FY21/22E vs. USD 59/bbl in FY20, given the weak global macro. Lower oil and gas realisations will drag profitability down for ONGC. In 2QFY21, revenue was ~4% below our expectations, owing to a lower-than-anticipated crude oil price realisation of USD 41.4/bbl (vs estimate USD 42.7/bbl). EBITDA in 2Q was in line with our estimates. APAT rose by ~55%, courtesy substantially higherthan-anticipated other income, and lower-than-anticipated interest cost.


Outlook


Our REDUCE recommendation on ONGC with a price target of INR 70 is premised on (1) muted crude oil and gas realisations and (2) lack of production growth for oil.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #ONGC #Recommendations #Reduce

