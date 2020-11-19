PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Bata India; target of Rs 1100: Geojit

Geojit recommended reduce rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Bata India


We downgrade our rating to SELL with revised Target of Rs.1,100 (earlier Rs1,400) factoring in the likely weak performance in the short term due to COVID-19. Q1FY21 revenue de-grew sharply by 85%YoY owing to lockdown in April & May & and with nil production due to Covid-19 pandemic. Despite significant lease waivers (~50%), BIL reported Net loss of Rs.101cr Vs Net profit of Rs.100cr YoY due to sharp decline in gross margin (40.4% Vs 54.7%YoY), low sales and high fixed costs. With gradual relaxation in lockdown, BIL's 85% of the stores are now open, but prevailing uncertainties is impacting discretionary demand,(currently achieved ~35-40% of the pre-Covid business levels).


Outlook


We have cut down revenue/ earnings estimates to factor the impact of Covid-19, expect to grow at 4%/7% CAGR over FY20-22E. We believe, BIL will be able to revive its revenue growth trajectory when the economy is back to normal. We value BIL at 37x (above 3Yr Avg) on FY22 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #Bata India #Geojit #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.