Reduce Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 70: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Bank of Baroda


BoB reported NII and PPoP growth of 9% and 13% YoY respectively. PPoP benefitted from higher treasury gains and healthy recoveries from written-off pool. NIM was stable sequentially at 2.9%, with interest reversals for pro forma NPAs taken through provisions. Pro forma gross NPAs were at 9.63% against 9.33% in Q2FY21, with pro forma PCR at 66%. Pro forma slippages were higher than industry at 7% for 3QFY21 and 3.5% of 9MFY21 against 5% in FY20. 86% of slippages during the quarter came from the bank’s corporate book. Total COVID restructuring pool was at 95bn or 1.4% of loans, 80% of which came from the corporate segment. Including MSMEs loans restructured under the earlier relief program, restructuring would be at 2% of advances. Provision buffers remain low at Rs17bn or 0.2% of loans.


Outlook


Sub-par core earnings (PPoP/assets at 1.9-2%), dilution risks from weak capital position (CET 1 at 9%), and limited confidence on asset quality remain key concerns for us. Factoring in higher earnings for FY21E led by some moderation in credit costs, we maintain REDUCE call with a TP of Rs70, valuing the bank at 0.6x of Sep-22E P/ABV.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:49 pm

