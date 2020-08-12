172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-bank-of-baroda-target-of-rs-52-dolat-capital-5688061.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 52: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 52 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Bank of Baroda


BoB’s reported a loss of Rs86 bn in Q1FY21 led by higher provisions. Though domestic slippages were muted owing to ongoing loan moratorium, two-third of slippages in 1QFY21 pertained to the international portfolio. Slippages from overseas book have been elevated over the last few quarters. The quarter also saw high additions to watch-list from the NBFC and power sector. The NBFC addition pertained to a single well rated infra financing NBFC account, where the bank has so far made 35% provisions as per RBI’s June 7 circular against a total exposure of Rs76bn, 75% of which is govt guaranteed. Moratorium book stood at 21% of advances by value, based on TLs that have not paid July instalment. Standard asset provision buffers were at 0.6% of loans for the bank, higher than public sector peers, partly due to the NBFC watch-list provisioning highlighted earlier. While BoB stands out for its conservative recognition and provisioning practices (PCR at 72%), risks to profitability from sub-par core earnings (PPoP/assets at 1.8%) and elevated credit costs are high.


Outlook


Tweaking our estimates marginally, we maintain our REDUCE recommendation on the stock with a TP of Rs52, valuing it at 0.6x of FY22E P/ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Reduce

